Jenna Rae joined the News 4 team as a multi-media journalist in January of 2021.
Originally from Chicago, Jenna considers St. Louis a second home.
Prior to working in St. Louis, Jenna worked in Huntsville, Alabama for more than two years as the chief bureau reporter. During her time as a reporter, Jenna’s covered anything from tornados, mass flooding, historic legislation and large protests.
While covering the pandemic, Jenna reported on the first vaccine inoculation in Alabama. She also broke stories surrounding high case and death counts in several nursing homes across the state.
Jenna’s investigative reporting also lead to an EPA investigation into the local 3M plant in Decatur, Alabama. After more than a year of reporting and breaking multiple stories on this topic, more regulations and penalties are now in place for the company to prevent the dumping of toxic chemicals.
Jenna attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in both Political Science and Broadcast Journalism.
For six months, she covered the Missouri State Capitol, including former Governor Eric Greitens’ scandal and resignation.
Have a story idea or just want to say hi? Shoot Jenna an email at jenna.rae@kmov.com
