JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Jefferson County is back to red status for COVID-19.
According to the county health department, there were 164.44 new cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days. The county also reports that 14.7% of COVID-19 tests have come back positive in the last seven days.
Jefferson County reports cases have increased 20% over the last week. The highest increase in cases has been seen in children and teenagers.
