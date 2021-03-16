The director of the Monroe County Health Department told News 4 that prisoners in Illinois will start receiving vaccinations February 22. He said when he heard the news, he was shocked.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Over 300 inmates in the St. Clair County Jail will receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.
Officials told News 4 between Monday and Tuesday 160 inmates will receive a dose of the vaccine. By the end of the week 324 inmates should be inoculated.
The inmates are being vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.
