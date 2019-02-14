As spring approaches, you may be making plans for packing away your winter clothes in the attic, organizing your basement or cleaning out your shed. Before you begin spring cleaning, it is essential to make sure your home isn’t harboring dangerous pests such as the brown recluse spider.
These pests prefer to hide dark, quiet areas such as cardboard boxes in your attic or among old lawn equipment in your shed. When the weather begins to cool down in the fall, insects begin to make their way into your home for the winter. Since brown recluse spiders feed on insects, they tend to follow these invaders into your home when the temperature drops, where they will hide until springtime.
Before you break out your cleaning supplies and begin freshening your home for spring, it’s important to know how to recognize a brown recluse spider and what you can do to keep yourself and your family safe.
How to Identify a Brown Recluse Spider
The brown recluse spider has distinct markings and is known to some as the violin spider, brown fiddler or fiddle back spider due to the dark violin-shaped mark on their dorsum that is directed toward their abdomen. The brown recluse spider ranges in color from whitish to dark brown or a blackish gray and is roughly the size of a quarter. They are also known for having six eyes arranged in pair, unlike most spiders who have right eyes.
As their name indicates, Jeff Phillips, President of Blue Chip Pest Services, said that brown recluse spiders are not likely to be seen roaming throughout your home due to their reclusiveness. “There are no tell-tale signs that there is a brown recluse in the home. We recommend if someone suspects there is a problem that they use monitoring tools such as glue traps in areas around the house to trap the brown recluse spiders which will then help us determine if there is a presence of brown recluse spiders in the home,” Phillips said.
Brown recluse spiders are active throughout the seasons. Phillips said they tend to become a problem indoors in the fall as colder temperatures drive bugs in, brown recluse spiders tend to follow.
Common Hiding Places for the Brown Recluse
Brown recluse spider prefer areas that are dark and where there isn’t a lot of movement. Areas such as attics, basements, sheds, and garages tend to be the perfect hiding place for brown recluse spiders, which is why it is essential to be careful when cleaning these areas out this spring.
“Use plastic bins for storage because they seal. Also, leave a modicum of space between storage bins to allow air and light to make their way through, making these areas less desirable for the brown recluse or any other pest,” Phillips said.
It’s important to wear gloves when working in areas where brown recluse spiders could be hiding. In most cases, a brown recluse spider will not attack a human unless it feels threatened or is taken by surprise.
Brown Recluse and the Danger They Pose to You and Your Family
The brown recluse spider can cause a reaction in some people, causing symptoms such as inflammation to more severe side effects such as necrosis of the skin. The severity of the reaction depends on how much venom is injected when the bite occurs.
“The vast majority of people have no issues when bite by a brown recluse, but it can cause necrosis of the skin which not something to take lightly,” Phillips said. Each person’s reaction to a brown recluse bite is unique. Because the initial bite isn’t painful, people may not realize they have been bitten until other symptoms develop. Symptoms of a brown recluse bite include:
- Fever
- Nausea
- Convulsions
- Itching
- Muscle pain
- Swelling
- Blistering
More severe bites will present painful, open wounds that can turn a purplish color and will not heal quickly. If you think a brown recluse spider may have bitten you, it is crucial to seek immediate medical attention.
How to Prevent a Brown Recluse Invasion
In addition to storing items in tightly sealed plastic bins, you can also help to remove brown recluse hiding spots by cleaning up clutter inside your home while also cleaning up debris outside of the home such as piles of leaves and other vegetation. It is also important to seal up any cracks outside of the home and make sure all your doors and windows are sealed properly to eliminate entry points for the brown recluse.
Another way to deter brown recluse spiders is to eliminate their food source. “General pest control maintenance is a good start for preventing brown recluse spiders. Brown recluse spiders are predators. They are following their food source, bugs, into your home. Anything you can do to reduce insects around the home is certainly going to limit their food choices and make the home less desirable,” Phillips said.
Why You Need a Professional Brown Recluse Extermination Service
Brown recluse spiders are a difficult pest to eliminate from the home and require a variety of materials and methods to remove them from the home successfully. “They are hard to find and locate in the home due to the areas where they are harboring. They are a dangerous pest, so it’s not a simple thing of “I’ll take my best shot and hope,” you need a variety of materials to eliminate them,” Phillips said.
There are a variety of materials, sprays, and dusts specifically designed to effectively get into the area where the brown recluse is hiding. These materials that need to be used for the best results, Phillips said, aren’t available to the consumer. To successfully eliminate them, you need to treat the areas where they are hiding which can’t be done with just one spray or dust.
Professional Pest Control Services for a Safer, Recluse-Free Home
Phillips said their comprehensive brown recluse services include general pest maintenance, where they focus on treating the exterior your home to prevent insects from entering the home and serving as a food source for the brown recluse.
They will also treat the know area or areas of infestation inside of the home, placing glue traps or sticky monitors around the house near boxes, furniture, or in storage areas where the brown recluse is commonly found.
As part of their comprehensive service, they also use a combination of residual insecticide sprays and dusts to treat the interior and exterior of the home. These dusts and sprays are applied to attic, crawl space, and basement areas and the exterior of the house is also treated to create a protective barrier.
1-2 weeks after the initial treatment, the professionals at Blue Chip Pest Services will return to your home to inspect the sticky monitors to if the activity continued anywhere in the house. If new activity is discovered, they will treat the area.
Because brown recluse infestations require regular maintenance, so treatment may be necessary every other month or even monthly for bad infestations until the infestation is under control. With the regular pest control service programs offered by Blue Chip Pest Services, you can maintain a protective barrier around your home throughout the year that will work to keep pests like the brown recluse out for a safer and more comfortable home environment.
