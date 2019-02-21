As spring begins and snow showers turn to rain, the warmer weather brings beautiful spring blooms, outdoor activities, and unfortunately, ants. As the temperature rises and the rain falls, ants begin to search for food, water, and shelter from the hot sun and driving rain. In many cases, ants will seek shelter in your home, destroying food and crawling across your floors and counters, being an overall nuisance.
To defend your home from ants, it’s important to understand how their habits and how to treat and prevent them.
How do I know if My Home is Infested with Ants?
The presence of ants in the home could indicate an infestation, but according to Jeff Phillips, President of Blue Chip Pest Services, that is not always the case. “If you see ants it may not represent an infestation. The ants you see could be worker foraging for food. If they find food, they will leave a pheromone trail to lead other ants back to continue to feed,” Phillips said.
Some ant species will build their colonies in your home, while others will build their colony outside, only entering your home to forage for food and take it back to their colony. Ants tend to take up residence in areas of the house including:
- Wall voids
- Basements
- Pantries
- Kitchen appliances
Ants love areas where there are food or water sources, so to make your home less desirable to them, it is essential to eliminate these sources. To prevent ants from seeking shelter or food in your home:
- Be sure all entry points of the house are sealed off
- Repair any leaks or remove any standing water on your property
- Remove debris around the foundation where ants can hide
- Clean up ants with disinfectant or soapy water to erase their scent trails
- Be sure to remove food waste from your home promptly
- Clean soiled dished and food crumbs up immediately
Taking preventative measures is critical to avoid having your home affected by an ant problem.
When are Ants Most Commonly a Problem?
Phillips said most homeowners experience issues with ants in the springtime during April, May, and June. “Once the heat hits and dries out the environment for the summer, even ants are smart enough to figure out they need to stay close to home,” Phillips said. He said the heat and their need for food and water are what drives them into the home. In July, with the hotter temperatures, ants can dry out from the heat and lack of water sources, driving ants into your home or underground and making them more active at night when the temperature cools down. Common ants in the St. Louis area include the carpenter ant and the odorous house ant.
Do Ants Pose a Health Risk to Homeowners?
Phillips said ants do not pose much of health risk to people. He said they are more of a nuisance because they spoil food and diminish the quality of life. Carpenter ants build their nests inside of wood chewing it out with their mandibles, resulting in destroyed property. It is possible that ants could carry germs into the home, but they are much more of a nuisance than they are a health risk with their destruction of appliances, food items, and property.
Professional Pest Control vs. DIY Treatments
Although it may be tempting to purchase over the counter ant killer, like dusts or sprays, and treat your home yourself, Phillips warns it’s not that simple. “Ants live in colonies of several thousand to several tens of thousands in size. Simple measures are not usually enough to eliminate them. They will freely sacrifice themselves to get to the food source and have a very strong caste system that tells them what to do. They are not a simple creature and can’t be dissuaded easily due to their strong desire to live,” Phillips said.
In many cases, common homemade poison mixtures, such as boric acid and sugar, can be mixed too strong, so rather than the ant taking the bait back to the colony to poison the rest of the ants, it kills the few ants that found the bait, splintering the colony. This separation of the colony can lead to more significant infestation problems down the road.
With a professional pest control service, they use a combination of different treatments and techniques to ensure the ant colonies are eliminated.
Keep Your Home Free of Ants with Advanced Treatment Options
Blue Chip Pest Services us a slow-acting bait is much more effective than home poison mixtures. This treatment method helps to intercept the ants before they make it to your food source, and it also allows time for the ant to get back to the colony and share the poison with the other ants to ensure the colony is destroyed.
It is essential to keep in mind that not all ant colonies are located in the home and may be located farther outside of your property. The slow-acting poison Phillips and his team use can take a few days to go into effect to help ensure the poison reaches the colony before the ant who ingested it dies.
“We will still use residual material to kind of control where the ants go and what they do, but ultimately control of the colony is achieved with baits. One dies when it crosses a barrier, but many will die when they take back the bait to share with the colony,” Phillips said.
The key to treating for ants is to treat the inside and the outside of the home. With comprehensive and customizable pest control plans, Blue Chip Pest Control will exterminate the ants from your property and create a protective barrier to keep them from coming back.
The ant treatment plans from Blue Chip Pest Services include:
- Treatment of your home’s interior with baits and dusts, mainly focusing on the entry points of the house.
- The basement and other common water sources areas are treated for ant and other pests.
- Treatment of the exterior of the home with crevice and crack materials that prevent new ants from getting into the home.
- A protective treatment band is applied to the foundation and entry points to control ants and other insects.
- On-going maintenance program that is designed to monitor and maintain the treatment for ants and other pests year-round. With monitoring, a pest issue can be caught early and treated before the problem escalates.
Trying to resolve an ant problem all on your own can lead to more significant pest issues and wasted money. With an ant treatment plan from Blue Chip Pest Services, you can rest assured your ant problem will be resolved and your home will be defended from another ant invasion. Contact Blue Chip Pest Services today to learn more about their ant extermination services and how they can keep your home ant-free this spring!
