St. Charles City police confirm they are investigating a homicide with multiple victims. Police tell News 4 this happened on Whetstone Dr., near Muegge Rd. and Abbydale Dr.
The Major Case Squad has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous. He allegedly left the scene on foot, and is believed to still be in the area. Police will only describe the suspect as a white male.
Police ask anyone in the area who sees something suspicious to call St. Charles Police.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 as we work to get more information.
