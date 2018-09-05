ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A slow moving front will combine with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon over our area on Friday and Saturday with the potential for up to several inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Friday afternoon and extend until Sunday morning
Morning Drive: Low 70s. Partly cloudy and mild. A few showers could sneak into areas well north of St. Louis.
Thursday: 86. Scattered storms in the afternoon to evening, but not an all-day rain. There will be some dry periods, just be prepared for a heavy shower or storm at times. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 70s. A spot shower or storm possible but mostly dry.
Friday: 79. Scattered storms at any time, though more likely in the afternoon to evening. The atmosphere will be tropical-like and very efficient at producing heavy rain in spots.
Rain and storm chances only increase Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday through Sunday morning: Rounds of rain, heavy at times will be possible from Friday through Saturday night.
The remnants of Gordon are partly responsible and we expect to see several inches of rainfall from Saturday alone. Exactly where the heavy rainfall sets up is still uncertain, but the latest forecasts have focused it north of St. Louis. This may shift over the coming days, so check back here for updates.
Temperatures will be in the much cooler low 70s on Saturday and Sunday thanks to rain and clouds. Sunday morning the rain will likely be steady before sunrise then taper off either Sunday morning or early afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.