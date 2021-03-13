HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department found an endangered missing woman safe.
Officers said 29-year-old Krishar Bowman was last seen Friday and asked the public's for help. She was found safe on Saturday.
