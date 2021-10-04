Have you seen him? Thief nabs tools from Chesterfield Lowe’s

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing tools from a local Lowe’s.

On Sept. 17, the man grabbed two cordless screwdriver sets from the shelf and walked out without paying around 9 p.m. No other information has been released. Anyone with information on the crime should call at 636-537-3000.

