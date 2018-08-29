AFFTON (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Police are searching for the three suspects who stole a 2016 white Chevrolet Malibu from the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Grant Village Drive Wednesday morning.
Tyler and Jessica Kasch said they were up late watching television when Jessica took their dog out at 2 a.m.
She was surprised to find someone getting in their car.
"It like shook me, is that my car, is somebody stealing my car right now," said Jessica Kasch.
According to police, the thieves had been going through unlocked cars in the parking lot earlier but the Kasch's car was the only one stolen. The couple said the Malibu is the only car they own and the theft has complicated their lives.
"I drive for Uber and have no source of income now," said Tyler Kasch.
Without a car Jessica doesn't have a way to get to work or to her doctor's appointments.
She recently celebrated 4 years of being cancer free after surgery and treatment for stage-4 brain cancer. Currently, she goes in regularly for treatment for a bout of inflammation on the brain.
She said the theft was an act of selfishness by the thieves.
"They would have no idea that (the person who owns the car) has cancer and needs to go to therapies and stuff like that."
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Karsch's with expenses.
The stolen car is described as a white Chevy Malibu with an Illinois license plate that reads: AK72362.
The St. Louis County Police Department's auto theft task force is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.