ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Greater St. Louis Honor Flights will resume in August!

Honor Flights, which take veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that were built to honor their service and sacrifice, have been grounded since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greater St. Louis Honor Flights have said the flights will begin operating once again on August 31.

“We had 60 veterans scheduled when the flights were cancelled last year, and sadly, several of them have passed away in the interim,” Operations Director Jim Pettit said. “That only serves to underscore the importance of us returning to flight as soon as possible, given the advanced age of our veterans.”

Since its inception in 2009, The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight has taken 93 flights and over 2,500 veterans.