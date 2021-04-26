ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Great Rivers Greenway unveiled a new website for its ‘Brickline’ project Monday.
The planners behind the Chouteau Greenway are asking the public to come up with a new name.
The new site includes renderings of what is to come, which includes a path that will stretch from the Archgrounds to Forest Park, and could be potentially connected to 17 different city neighborhoods.
The project is still in the design phase. For more information, click here.
