The winter season is in full swing and many people are relaxing and enjoying the cooler weather. With thoughts of spring cleaning and warmer temperatures on the back burner, it is important to remember that spring is only a few months away.
Many pests lay dormant for the winter season and will be awakening come springtime, looking for a place to call home. The winter season is a great time to begin taking preventative measures against the spring pest invasion to keep them from taking up residence in your home.
Common Outdoor Pests to Watch Out for in St. Louis
Jeff Phillips, President of Blue Chip Pest Services, said there are many spring pests that can plague your home, but some of the most common pests they treat for include:
Ants
Phillips said ants are the number one springtime pest they see, specifically the odorous house ant and carpenter ants. Ants will invade your home, building colonies in basements, wall voids, pantries, and kitchen appliances and are mainly attracted to water and food sources.
With the warmer temperatures and rainy weather, spring is when ants tend to be the most active. They are a nuisance pest, posing no threat to human health, but they can damage food or property.
Clover Mites
The clover mite is a species of mite that is oval-shaped, red and roughly the same size as the head of a pin. These mites have eight legs with a front pair that is longer than the other six legs. This pest is a nuisance and poses no threat to humans. They invade homes in large numbers and can leave behind red stains if they are crushed. With their small size, they can easily gain entrance to your home.
However, once they are inside a building, they die quickly. This pest feeds on grasses and plants, especially healthy lawns that are watered and fertilized.
Water Bugs
Phillips said another pest that is prevalent in the springtime is the water bug, also known as the oriental cockroach. The water bug is dark brown to black and 1” to 1 ¼” in size with long antennae and non-functional wings. They tend to hide in dark, damp, and unsanitary areas such as under sinks or washing machines. Water bugs mainly enter the home through expansion joints, under siding or through gaps where utilities enter the home.
In addition to their unsightly appearance, they can also carry and transmit diseases because they tend to live and feed in unsanitary places like sewers or garbage disposals. This contamination can be spread to surfaces in your kitchen such as food supplies, utensils, and dishes causing issues such as food poisoning.
How to Prepare Your Home for the Spring Invasion
Phillips said one way to prevent common spring pests is to clean up the beds and areas around the home where pests can hide. He said it is essential to eliminate harborage areas including:
• Overgrown bushes
• Thick shrubbery
• Leaf litter
Phillips said cleaning up and carrying out old mulch is another way to prevent pests from taking up residence near your home. He said the old mulch gets crusty and hardens, creating a shelter for pests and preventing the pesticide from getting through and effectively treating the infestation.
Phillips said to prevent this hardened layer from forming, it is essential to rake and turn over the mulch to break up the areas where pests may hide while allowing the soil to breathe. Phillips said it is also important to seal cracks and crevices and to make sure to keep openings closed as much as possible to prevent the pests from entering the home.
According to Phillips, water management is another major factor in controlling and preventing pests. Phillips said if you have downspouts it is crucial to make sure they are directed away from the foundation. Be sure to also extend your downspout, so it carries the water farther away from your home.
“That’s a major component of what they need. They tend to gravitate toward those major areas of water around the house,” Phillips said.
Professional Pest Control vs. Home Remedies
When preparing for spring pests, it may be tempting to pick up a one size fits all pest treatment at the store and treat for pests on your own. Without the proper knowledge of what materials to use, where to place them, or how to apply them, you risk wasting your time and money on ineffective home remedies which can lead to you facing a pest problem when spring rolls around, despite your efforts.
“A lot of these home remedies are very insect-specific, and in the springtime, when you have this spring emergence, you get a wide variety of pests all waking
up, looking to establish themselves and their colonies or nests for the season and a one size fits all approach doesn’t really exist. It requires using a variety of materials and a variety of methods to make sure that all areas around the house are protected,” Phillips said. Blue Chip Pest Services offers comprehensive pest control services that are more targeted and effective than home remedies.
Comprehensive Pest Control Services for a Pest-Free Spring
Phillips said their regular service program focuses on the exterior of the home, rather than the interior. He said because household pests come from the outside, focusing their materials on the exterior of the house is the most effective way to prevent pests from gaining entry to the home.
The 365 Pest/Rodent Prevention Program focuses on the exterior of your home, with treatments every other month. These exterior treatments help to prevent the need to treat inside the house which is not only more convenient but helps reduce the number of pests in your home while also reducing you and your family’s exposure to pesticides.
“Putting the material where the pests are, and the people aren’t is just a good practice,” Phillips said. He said it allows them to put a heavier application down in common harborage areas, like where plants and mulch are present, to help them get down to the layers where the pests are hiding. Their residential pest control services include:
- Pest inspection and identification
- Customized treatment programs
- Convenient scheduling options to meet your need
Phillips said their services are performed year-round because temperature fluctuations in the winter can draw pests out but also because pests need to be controlled all year round to prevent them from growing their population.
“A constant suppression of the pest population is what is required to keep them in check,” Phillips said. He said if they took six months off in the spring or summer, it would give pests time to grow their population and become a much bigger problem.
Don’t let your home become plagued with pests come springtime, contact the certified professionals at Blue Chip Pest Services today to learn more about their year-round residential pest control services and how they can help you get a jump on preventing outdoor pests this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.