The largest corn maze in the St. Louis area opened Friday in West County.
Culver's restaurants partnered with Brookdale Farms in Eureka to build the maze as part of its "Thank You Farmers Project."
The corn maze is open until November 2.
It's free with your admission into Brookdale Farms.
Find out more information at the Brookdale Farms website.
