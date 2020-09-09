ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is shutting down "trick-or-treating" in some areas. Los Angeles County has already said the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating will be banned. The same goes for "trunk-or-treating" events.
Health department officials in the St. Louis area have said that the door-to-door trick-or-treating will make it very difficult to maintain proper social distancing. Some are recommending online parties and contests or car parades, but no official policies have been put in place.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said Wednesday it was too early to make a determination on Halloween but remained optimistic.
“If we can do all those things to keep case counts low and to practice all of those mitigation strategies social distancing, mask wearing, then I think it's conceivable we could have, albeit a little bit of a different, Halloween,” Garza said.
St. Charles County officials also told News 4 they are in discussions about Halloween, but no decisions have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.