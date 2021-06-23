Gabriela Vidal joined News 4 as a Multimedia Journalist in June 2021.
Gabriela grew up in the Chicago suburbs and loved visiting St. Louis from a very young age.
Before coming to News 4, Gabriela worked in Austin, Texas for two years as a Multimedia Journalist. There she covered the historic 2021 winter storm that impacted the state’s power grid, the Texas Legislative Session, Hurricane Laura evacuations, and Austin’s rising homelessness crisis. She also covered Austin news that reached national attention, from the disappearance and murder of Heidi Broussard and a triple homicide involving a former Sheriff’s detective.
Gabriela got her start in news in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she covered everything from Iowa politics, historic flooding, and education. She also helped lead coverage in the Mollie Tibbetts case, from the beginning of the 20-year-old’s disappearance to the day her body was found and suspected killer was arrested.
Gabriela attended the University of Southern California and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and International Relations. She also speaks both Spanish and French.
In her downtime, you can catch Gaby exploring St. Louis running trails and trying best restaurants and coffee shops in the area.
Have a story idea or just want to say hi? Shoot Gaby an email at gabriela.vidal@kmov.com
