ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Better Family Life and Affinia Health Group will bring a mobile COVID-19 testing site to north St. Louis City on Tuesday.
Affinia's mobile medical unit will be in the parking lot of Better Family Life at 5415 Page Blvd from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Testing will be provided for anyone who feels symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The test will be free and no doctor's referral is needed.
"With over 80% of all COVID-19 related deaths being that of African Americans in St. Louis, broad testing right now is critical to mitigate further damage to our community, the statistics simply take your breath away," said Daryl Grimes, Interim CEO of Better Family Life. "During the past six weeks many of us have lost either a family member or friend to this deadly virus, it is heart breaking."
