ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- Working from home while watching your children can be stressful.
The Francis Howell School District is helping parents deal with it all. The district is hosting a webinar about balance work demands, child care, and homeschooling.
A local family life counselor will host the webinar starting at six this evening.
To register, click here.
