Missing Amber Lynn Molden
Troy Police Departmen

O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Troy Police Department found a woman who went missing on December 5.

Police said Amber Lynn Molden, 32, was last seen on December 5 in the 2300 block of Foxtrotter in O'Fallon, Missouri. 

She was later found December 8.

