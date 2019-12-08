O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Troy Police Department found a woman who went missing on December 5.
Police said Amber Lynn Molden, 32, was last seen on December 5 in the 2300 block of Foxtrotter in O'Fallon, Missouri.
She was later found December 8.
