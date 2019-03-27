WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former city council candidate is suing the City of Wildwood.

Tony Salvatore says several times police were called and forced him to stop campaigning on a public sidewalk.

He claims it was a coordinated effort by city leaders.

Salvatore's lawsuit states his First Amendment rights were violated.

He's also accusing the city of conspiracy.

"They used an ordinance that they knew was not applicable to use it against me. They violated my First Amendment rights," Salvatore said.

News four is sitting down with mayor of Wildwood Wednesday night.

You can catch his response on News 4 at 10.