WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former city council candidate is suing the City of Wildwood.
Tony Salvatore says several times, police were called and forced him to stop campaigning on a public sidewalk.
He claims it was a coordinated effort by city leaders.
Salvatore's lawsuit states his First Amendment rights were violated. He's also accusing the city of conspiracy.
"They sent a police officer out and prevented me from campaigning while I was holding a sign on a sidewalk," Salvatore alleges. "It is a First Amendment violation. It is a constitutional violation. It’s terrible and if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone."
Salvatore says his lawsuit asks the city to change the ordinance in question. Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin says the city will fight the suit.
"It's unfortunate this couldn’t be resolved amicably," said Mayor Bowlin. "We disagree with the case."
The Wildwood City Council is considering amending the ordinance.
"By changing the ordinance, I don't think the city is saying it didn't allow freedom of speech. The ordinance that the city council has been presented with is simply a better version of what was there. Clarity and those kinds of things," Bowlin said.
This week, a bill that amends the new ordinance passed a first reading at the city council meeting. It has to go through a second reading before its official. That could happen as soon as April 8.
