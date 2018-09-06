ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Firefighters are on the scene of a first-alarm fire at the old St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. about the fire located in the 12000 block of Clark Avenue.
1200blk of Clark - Old @SLMPD Headquarters. Fire on the second floor; heavy smoke conditions. One line deployed. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/UpEWZiqAD5— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 6, 2018
The fire is on the second floor and there are heavy smoke conditions, according to fire officials. One line deployed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
