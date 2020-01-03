Episode 58: Zoe Robinson

Zoe Robinson opened her first restaurant at 23 and she hasn’t stopped.
A pioneer in the St. Louis restaurant scene, she has created some of the beautiful spaces in St. Louis, from I Fratellini to Bar Les Freres.
Her latest restaurant, the James Beard-nominated Billie Jean, is no exception. For decades she has worked with head chef Ny Vonsaly, helping create restaurants that transport diners to romantic corners of the world.
She sat down with the Meet St. Louis Podcast to talk about the beginnings at Café Zoe to her favorite restaurant she’s opened and finally to what’s next. Hint? She’s not slowing down.
