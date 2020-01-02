Episode 29: Yolklore

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and for Mary Bogacki, she wants that breakfast to be the best it can be.
You might not know it from the outside of the dated strip mall, but Yolklore is serving up some of the best breakfast not just in St. Louis County but across the region.
With a background in pastry, Mary says every job since she was 16 was leading her to where she is today, owning her own restaurant with her husband, and fellow chef, John.
On this week’s episode, Mary shares the path to her success, how she hopes to change the culture in the kitchen and why she loves breakfast food.
So sit back, plug-in and try not to drool while listening to this delectable episode! Enjoy!
