Episode 64: Yellowbelly and Retreat

For Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, hospitality is top of mind at their restaurants Yellowbelly and Retreat.
The two concepts are wildly different, one a tiki-inspired seafood restaurant with an emphasis on rum cocktails, the other a modern American gastropub with a rustic vibe.
But they both bring equal focus on cocktails and good food, with service that brings guests coming back.
Now the two are taking the next step, opening an event space called the Hideout, where they plan to host everything from birthday parties to pop-up events.
First up is a Halloween-inspired pop-up bar called the Corpse Reviver. The two sat down with the Meet St. Louis podcast to talk cocktails, good service and why St. Louis is beating out other cities in terms of great food and drinks.
