Episode 6: With Food + Love's Sher Castellano

The farmers market is booming and that’s why Sher Castellano is the perfect person to follow on Instagram. From recipe development and stunning photos, the food blogger, photographer, and chef loves all things seasonal.
Castellano runs the blog With Food + Love, where she focuses on plant-based and gluten-free recipes. Sher admits she didn’t love St. Louis when she first moved here but tells Meet St. Louis all about how the community of the city won her over.
