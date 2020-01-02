Episode 11: Whisk's Kaylen Wissinger

Kaylen Wissinger did what so many people wish they could: she left her job and decided to chase her dreams. Working in education, Kaylen realized she wasn't happy, so she left the classroom and dove into the kitchen.
Teaching herself to bake, she started out selling cupcakes at the Tower Grove Farmer's Market. From there she became the resident baker at Local Harvest Cafe.
Finally, in 2012, she opened Whisk on Cherokee Street. Since then she's earned a loyal customer base and Whisk has earned a reputation as one of the best bakeries in the region.
Kaylen sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about what it feels like to risk everything to be happy, what it takes to build a bakery from scratch, and how she had to learn to let go in order to survive starting a business.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
