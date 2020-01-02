Episode 27: WellBeing Brewing Company

"We do something no one else in the country does."
WellBeing Brewing Company has, by any measure, the most success in their first year of any St. Louis brewery ever. They're in 26 states, part of dozens of festivals around the country, and are adding customers by the minute.
They've created some of the most unique beers in their industry, including ones you can drink at work, at home, or on the road.
That's because there's more alcohol in a banana than there is in a WellBeing beer.
The first non-alcoholic craft brewery, WellBeing is becoming well-known thanks to Dry January, but they've been growing for more than a year now.
Drinkers and non-drinkers alike are picking up WellBeing across the country, and the care they put into making the best beer you've ever tasted.
Brand manager Tom Halaska sat down with Meet St. Louis to tell the story of what makes WellBeing so different, why he quit drinking, and why more people than ever are reaching for non-alcoholic beer. Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
