Episode 3: Vicia's Michael and Tara Gallina

The vegetable-forward restaurant in St. Louis’ Cortex district continues to earn praise locally and nationwide.
This month Chef Michael Gallina graces the cover of Food and Wine magazine with the title of Best New Chef. He is one half of the husband and wife team running one of the city’s most innovative restaurants.
The restaurant was also a James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant. Michael and Tara Gallina met at one of the best restaurants in New York and moved back to St. Louis to open their first restaurant.
In the episode, they talk about working together as a team, what’s next for Vicia and how they deal with the occasional cruel Yelp review.
