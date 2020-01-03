Episode 63: Utah Station

Housed in a once vacant and crumbling gas station, Utah Station is breathing new life into a building and a vegan menu.

Chef Chris Bertke starting crafting vegan drunk food in his kitchen late at night, now he’s serving up his recipes at the Benton Park restaurant.

Opened this summer, Bertke says the menu is inspired by what he wants to eat, tacos, burgers, toasted ravioli, but without meat.

