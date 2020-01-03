Episode 63: Utah Station

Housed in a once vacant and crumbling gas station, Utah Station is breathing new life into a building and a vegan menu.
Chef Chris Bertke starting crafting vegan drunk food in his kitchen late at night, now he’s serving up his recipes at the Benton Park restaurant.
Opened this summer, Bertke says the menu is inspired by what he wants to eat, tacos, burgers, toasted ravioli, but without meat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.