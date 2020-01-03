Episode 61: Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

At Urban Chestnut, new world meets old world. The nine-year-old brewery, with locations in The Grove and Midtown, has been brewing beer in St. Louis since 2010.
Their revolution series is their take on modern American beers, while their reverence series is all about timeless European styles.
Brewmaster Florian Kuplent hails from Bavaria. Kuplent and UCBC’s head chef Andrew Fair sat down for an interview on beer, food and Oktoberfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.