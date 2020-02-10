Episode 80: Urban Buds City Grown Flowers

On a nearly one-acre flower farm in the middle of South City, you'll find more than 70 different kinds of flowers growing.
When Mimo Davis and Miranda Duschack discovered the property almost a decade ago it was in shambles.
The land itself dates back to the 1870s and slowly the duo behind Urban Buds City Grown Flowers have transformed it back to a working urban farm. Miranda and Mimo sat down with the Meet St. Louis podcast to talk about their love of farming, the benefit of buying local, sustainable flowers and the feeling it brings to hand over a fresh cut bouquet at the farmer's market. Let's meet Mimo and Miranda.
