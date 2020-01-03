Episode 54: Third Wheel Brewing

Abbey Spencer started off like many brewers, by brewing at home.
Her first batch was pretty good, the second? Undrinkable.
But the success of the first drove her to keep trying. And her recipes did not go unnoticed. Now she’s the head brewer of Third Wheel Brewing in St. Peter’s.
She sat down with the Meet St. Louis podcast to talk her favorite style of beer, the importance of St. Louis Craft Beer week and why she hopes to inspire other women in the craft beer industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.