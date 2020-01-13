Episode 76: The Shakespeare Festival

For 20 years, the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has worked to make the Bard more accessible.
For their 20th season, the long running festival will put on a performance of Much Ado About Nothing. The festival’s executive producer Tom Ridgely sat down with us to discuss how they continue to shake things up.
Their goal is to continue to grow the original content of the festival, from their Shakespeare in the Streets to an upcoming hip-hop musical inspired by Two Gentlemen of Verona.
Ridgeley’s hope is to give a voice to a region often underrepresented on the stage.
Dates:
Dress the Part – Jan. 29- Feb 15
Shakespeare Movie Series May 15-17
Shakespeare in the Park – May 27- June 21
Shakespeare in the Streets – Early fall
