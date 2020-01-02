Episode 42: Taylor Louderman

She first took the stage as Annie at the Ozark Actor’s Theater at age 10 and was officially hooked. St. Louis-area native Taylor Louderman is now taking Broadway by storm, playing Regina George in Mean Girls.
The Tony-nominated actress says the St. Louis theater scene is to credit her success as she continues to grow in New York as well as taking her skills to Hollywood. She’ll return to St. Louis for a show at the Muny and a hopes to continue to help support and nurture the local theater scene in her home state.
Taylor is hosting a benefit to raise money for Ozark Actors Theater on May 20 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.
