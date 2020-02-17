Episode 81: Taco Circus

Taco Circus is serving up Austin-style Tex Mex on The Hill. Christian Ethridge brought his love of tacos from his home state of Texas.
The taqueria first opened in the Bevo Mill neighborhood in 2015 and moved to a larger space on Southwest in the fall of 2019.
The new space means a new and expanded menu, but the same focus on authentic Tex Mex flavors.
While the crowded restaurant shows the success Ethridge has found, it wasn't always an easy road, and he tells the Meet St. Louis podcast there was a definite fork-in-the-road moment of finding a new career path in the restaurant business or taking the path that might lead him back to jail.
Thankfully for St. Louis, he took the path that led to Taco Circus.
