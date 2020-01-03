For more than a decade, Reine Bayoc has been serving up love and magic at her Shaw bakery. SweetArt started as a crazy dream, a dream that has seen serious success. People line up to the door to try what she describes as vegan soul food.
That’s right. Vegan mac n’ cheese, vegan nachos and a veggie burger that Reine unabashedly calls the best ever.
But her baked goods have always been her passion, cookies, cupcakes and pies fill the glass display case.
Owner and chef Reine joined us on he Meet St. Louis podcast to talk about her favorite desserts, the challenges of being a mom and chef and a tease at her next restaurant.
