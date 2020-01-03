Episode 50: Sugarfire's Mike Johnson

When Mike Johnson turned 40, he was ready to get out of the restaurant business for good.
But instead he decided to give a BBQ restaurant a shot. Now Sugarfire Smokehouse is a huge hit in St. Louis and around the country.
He followed it up with Hi Pointe Drive-In and now his life is non-stop. The chef and father says spreading St. Louis style BBQ around the world is the best thing he can imagine.
He joins us on the Meet St. Louis podcast to chat about Yelp reviewers, working for Emeril and why giving back to his community is more important than ever.
