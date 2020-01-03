Episode 66: Sugarbot

“If it’s not a ‘F*** Yeah!’ for me, it’s a ‘No.’”
In a storefront in Historic St. Charles, Sugarbot Sweet Shop serves ups some of the area’s best treats.
From sugar cookies to brownies to homemade marshmallows, everything in the shop is made with love and passion.
Jackie Huebbe didn’t quit her job to bake things she doesn’t love.
She worked in the corporate world and after work, found comfort in the kitchen.
She finally made the leap to open her bakery in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2015 that she opened the doors to the St. Charles shop.
Jackie opens up on the podcast about the joy of running her own business, the freedom of saying, “No,” and why you’ll never find anything but real vanilla in her kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.