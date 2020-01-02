Episode 12: Strange Donuts' Jason Bockman

Strange Donuts started in 2013, and five years later, is one of the city's favorite spots for a sweet treat.
A huge reason for that is the boundless energy and unwavering commitment of founder Jason Bockman. Looking back on his journey, Bockman is still blown away where he is and how he got here, even if he always believed he'd get here someday.
When he was a teenager, he was getting into fights and in trouble with the law. Then something happened that made him focus on making himself a success and he's never looked back. His road went through a hot dog stand, business school in St. Louis, and eventually Hong Kong, but he ended up back home and now runs one of the most successful food spots in the city.
His story is incredible, and his commitment to running Strange Donuts in a way that treats his employees like family and his customers like friends has helped grow the business to four locations. Now, he has dreams of growing even bigger.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
