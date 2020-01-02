Episode 30: Steve's Hot Dogs

From alternative rock to alternative toppings, Steve Ewing is always shaking things up.
Ewing is the frontman for the alt rock band The Urge and the founder of Steve’s Hot Dogs on the Hill. Whether it’s creating new toppings for his gourmet dogs or playing sold out crowds at the Pageant, Ewing says it’s all about the fans.
The father, musician and business man sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about the late night food scene, his first big break with the band, and why he loves his south city neighborhood.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
