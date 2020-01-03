Episode 73: St. Louis Aquarium

In two days, St. Louis will unveil its new aquarium at Union Station. It's part of a comprehensive makeover of the downtown attraction, and the aquarium is the biggest piece of that renovation.
We sat down with the aquarium's executive director, Tamera (Tami) Lash Brown, to get an inside look at what will be featured when the doors open Christmas Day.
We talked about sharks, a blue lobster, a giant octopus, and everyone's favorite: the sea otters.
We also talked about how you go about getting all these sea creatures in one place. Hint: You never know who your flying companions are.
So sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
