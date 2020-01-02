Episode 28: Space Architecture

You may not know the name, but you definitely know their work. Space LLC has designed and built some of the most well-known spots in St. Louis.
Pi, Publico, Narwhals, Kaldi's, Mission... the list goes on and on. Meet St. Louis sits down with founder Tom Niemeier to talk about how you rebuild a city, one building at a time.
Sit back, plug in. and enjoy!
