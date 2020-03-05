Episode 83: Side Project Brewing

Owned by husband and wife duo Cory and Karen King, Side Project Brewery was recently named the second best brewery in the world.
But as the name implies it started as a side project. Cory got his start homebrewing before working as the head brewer at Perennial Artisan Ales.
A passion for oak aged beer and a desire to try out new recipes was the birth of Side Project Brewery. Eventually they opened Side Project Cellar in Maplewood and then grew to the point of opening the brewery just around the coroner on Manchester.
But despite a small size, Side Project Brewery is behind some of the most in-demand stouts, saisons and wild ales across the country.
Whether you’re new to their beers or a long time fan, Karen and Cory sat down with the Meet St. Louis Podcast to talk about the passion behind the beer, how to navigate your first beer release and what they’re drinking when they get off work. Hint: it’s not what you might think.
