Episode 5: Rockwell Beer Co.'s Andy Hille

Have you seen those bright shipping containers along Vandeventer? Wonder what's coming? Well we have great news: it's St. Louis' newest brewery!
Rockwell Beer Company announced their plans in 2016, and are set to open this September. Founder Andy Hille sat down with Alexis to talk about the journey of building a brewery from scratch, the brewing scene in St. Louis and how he hopes Rockwell will fit in the city.
