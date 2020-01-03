Episode 57: Rise Coffee’s Jessie Mueller

Jessie Mueller created Rise coffee shop with one idea in mind: a place where all would be welcome.
Mueller had never worked in a cafe when she got the idea to open the coffee shop in the Grove back in 2013. Over the years the coffee house has evolved, now serving food, but at its core remains the idea that is a place for the community to gather.
Whether that’s for a mom’s group play date, to study, or to lend a helping hand through their coffee for the People program.
Mueller sat down with us to talk about coffee, activism and where she hopes to take the coffee house in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.