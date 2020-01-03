Episode 55: Pie Guy Pizza

Mitch Frost took a look around The Grove and realized something: There were no late-night food options.
Despite many of the bars in the neighborhood being open until 3 a.m., if revelers wanted to grab some grub before heading home, they were largely out of luck.
Mitch also knew pizza, having spent much of his adulthood perfecting pies. So why not use that mastery to solve a problem?
Pie Guy Pizza has been open 1 year on Manchester, and Mitch has tossed thousands of pies to feed hungry patrons at all hours.
He sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about why pizza is a passion, how to make the perfect slice, and all the surprises he ran into along the way to where he is now.
