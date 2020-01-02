Episode 37: Olive + Oak

The owners, chefs and bartenders at Olive + Oak put their heart into everything they do.
Their customers are treated more like family and if you sit at the bar, you’ll feel like you’re in bartenders Morgaine Segura and Charlie Martin’s living room.
The newlyweds shake up seasonal cocktails at the Webster Groves hot spot, and they can make a drink for any moment.
Local and national praise (including a James Beard nomination) means the spot is packed every night, but their skill guarantees new visitors will keep coming every weekend.
It’s a group effort to run a great bar, and the couple sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about just how important the right crew is.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
