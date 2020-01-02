Episode 2: Northwest Coffee's Jason Wilson

From car washes to coffee roasting, Jason Wilson is an entrepreneur constantly working to make St. Louis a better place for all.
The owner of Northwest Coffee says coffee is about bringing communities together. Roasting at least twice a week in their Central West end location, they're serving up some of the freshest coffee across St. Louis.
The conversation with Wilson dives much deeper than what goes into a good cup of coffee, delving into the struggles for black-owned businesses, the responsibilities he feels as a role model for a younger generation and the need to bring coffee shops and opportunity to North St. Louis.
