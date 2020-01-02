Episode 44: Nick Bognar of Nippon Tei/iNDO

Nick Bognar is young and hungry. He started working in the kitchen of his mom’s Ballwin restaurant Nippon Tei at 16, and ever since then he’s dreamed of opening his own restaurant.
It took leaving St. Louis and his family’s restaurant to get more training and some life lessons before he would return to his hometown. A James Beard nomination for Rising Star Chef of the year was the push he need to make his teenage dreams come true.
Bognar will open iNDO in Botanical Heights, a modern Asian restaurant that will reflect his sushi training and his family’s roots in Thailand.
